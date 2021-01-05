Alex Smith’s Wife Turned His Leg Brace Into A Lombardi Trophy

Alex Smith got a truly inspirational gift from his wife Elizabeth this Christmas.
The Washington QB was presented with a replica Lombardi Trophy – made from the leg brace he wore while recovering from a career-threatening leg injury that took two years and 17 surgeries to repair.
Smith says he’ll have the trophy on hand when his team takes on the Bucs in the Wild Card round Saturday. But as far as Elizabeth is concerned, the trophy is a reminder that “No matter the outcome, Alex has already won.”
What chance do you give the WFT of pulling off an upset win this weekend? Has Alex Smith been underrated across his career?
