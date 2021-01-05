‘Mind Control Chip’ From Popular Conspiracy Theory Is Actually From A Guitar Pedal

Have you heard the conspiracy theory about COVID-19 and a ‘5G chip’ being implanted in people’s brains? Well, it won’t control your brain – but it might help you shred a guitar solo.

Turns out a blueprint of a “COVID-19 5G CHIP” making the rounds on social media is from a guitar pedal – the BOSS MT-2 Metal Zone to be exact.

COVID-19 conspiracy theorists thought schematics for a guitar pedal was a 5G chip blueprint: https://t.co/yhkq4n5Ptt pic.twitter.com/h0XingpFRf — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) January 5, 2021

No one’s sure how the rumor got started, but some have traced it to a Romanian Facebook page last month – which then caught on in Italy as a serious rumor.

