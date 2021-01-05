‘Mind Control Chip’ From Popular Conspiracy Theory Is Actually From A Guitar Pedal

Have you heard the conspiracy theory about COVID-19 and a ‘5G chip’ being implanted in people’s brains? Well, it won’t control your brain – but it might help you shred a guitar solo.
Turns out a blueprint of a “COVID-19 5G CHIP” making the rounds on social media is from a guitar pedal – the BOSS MT-2 Metal Zone to be exact.
COVID-19 conspiracy theorists thought schematics for a guitar pedal was a 5G chip blueprint: https://t.co/yhkq4n5Ptt pic.twitter.com/h0XingpFRf
— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) January 5, 2021
No one’s sure how the rumor got started, but some have traced it to a Romanian Facebook page last month – which then caught on in Italy as a serious rumor.
Do you have a conspiracy-theorist friend? Are there any conspiracy theories you actually believe?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.