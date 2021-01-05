These Pizza Hut Locations Are Giving Out Free Rings of Stuffed Crust

Four Pizza Hut locations are trying something…different to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Stuffed Crust pizza.

Pizza Hut restaurants in Dallas and Los Angeles are giving out free rings of stuffed crust!

Pizza Hut is giving out free rings of stuffed crust with $10 orders at these 4 locations — without a pizza base or any toppings https://t.co/qys1UDdawv — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 5, 2021

Now until Thursday, the first 50 customers at these locations will get hooked up with some stuffed crust. No pizza or toppings included…just…the…crust.

Called “Nothing But the Stuffed Crust,” customers can get their free ring of cheesy dough with $10 orders.

No word on if this will eventually be available nationwide.

Do you like Stuffed Crust pizzas from Pizza Hut? What do you usually order from there?