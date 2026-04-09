American Football, Brendan Yates Collab: “No Feeling”

American Football, the pioneers of Midwest emo, have released a new single titled ‘No Feeling’ featuring Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates.

The track is a shimmering, synth-heavy offering from their upcoming album ‘(LP4)’, set to be released on May 1. The collaboration between American Football and Yates resulted in a haunting duet that showcases their unique vocal styles. The accompanying video features ghost-like creatures on a sunken ship, adding to the ethereal atmosphere of the song.

Cady Buche and Travis Barron bring their directorial skills to the music video for American Football’s Latest Track. Details about the upcoming forth self-titled album releasing on May 1st.

The band will embark on a US tour followed by dates in the UK and Europe, marking a significant return for the quiet architects of Midwest emo.