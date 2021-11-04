American Girl Dolls, Risk, And Sand – Yes, Sand – Inducted Into National Toy Hall Of Fame

The National Toy Hall of Fame just announced its 2021 class – and there might be some ‘dirty’ tricks going on with the nomination process.

That’s because one of this year’s inductees is sand – yes, sand. As in the dirt found on beaches and in sandboxes.

In addition to ‘sand’, this year’s HOF class includes American Girl Dolls and the classic board game Risk.

All three were honored during a ceremony at the hall after winning over a panel of experts who voted for them from a group of 12 finalists. https://t.co/K8pAVz5IMs — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 4, 2021

Some nominees that didn’t make the cut this year? He-Man, Cabbage Patch Kids, and Battleship.

Do you consider sand to be a toy? What other toys deserve to be in the Hall of Fame?