Life

American Girl Dolls, Risk, And Sand – Yes, Sand – Inducted Into National Toy Hall Of Fame

Posted on

The National Toy Hall of Fame just announced its 2021 class – and there might be some ‘dirty’ tricks going on with the nomination process.

That’s because one of this year’s inductees is sand – yes, sand. As in the dirt found on beaches and in sandboxes.

In addition to ‘sand’, this year’s HOF class includes American Girl Dolls and the classic board game Risk.

Some nominees that didn’t make the cut this year? He-Man, Cabbage Patch Kids, and Battleship.

Do you consider sand to be a toy? What other toys deserve to be in the Hall of Fame?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top