Amy Schneider Becomes the 1st Woman to Win $1 Million on Jeopardy!

Shutterstock

Congrats to Amy Schneider, who is the first female contestant to win at least $1 million on Jeopardy!

She is the fourth person, in general, to win that amount too.

She reached the victory on Friday, January 7.

'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider hits $1 million, becomes first woman to land accoladehttps://t.co/h9FDEeXUUW — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 8, 2022

Afterward, she said in a statement, “It feels amazing, it feels strange. It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”

