Amy Schneider Becomes the 1st Woman to Win $1 Million on Jeopardy!

Congrats to Amy Schneider, who is the first female contestant to win at least $1 million on Jeopardy!
She is the fourth person, in general, to win that amount too.
She reached the victory on Friday, January 7.
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider hits $1 million, becomes first woman to land accoladehttps://t.co/h9FDEeXUUW
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 8, 2022
Afterward, she said in a statement, “It feels amazing, it feels strange. It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”
What game show would you be good at?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.