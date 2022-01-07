Indian Man has Received 12 Doses of COVID Vaccine — and he Wants More

Shutterstock

A man in India claims he’s received 12 doses of coronavirus vaccine — and he wants more.

Bihar resident Brahmdeo Mandal, 85, says the vaccine has provided relief for his back problems and other ailments. “I felt that it was helping my general health,” he says. “My backache has improved, my general weakness improved, and my appetite improved. I still want more.”

A man in India says he has received up to 12 coronavirus vaccine doses, and he still wants more of the shots. https://t.co/r2lk1Or1uf — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 7, 2022

Despite Mandal’s claims, there’s no evidence that indicates coronavirus vaccines provide benefits for any illness outside COVID-19, health officials say.

Should Mandal face some sort of criminal charge for scamming so many doses of vaccine? Have you ever successfully self-medicated?