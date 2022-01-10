4 Highly-Anticipated Grocery Items

Shutterstock

It’s a new year and time to get ready for some special items to hit the grocery shelves according to Eat This, Not That!

Oreo keeps fans excited with new flavors and in 2022 we can expect to see Toffee Crunch and Ultimate Chocolate varieties launch!

General Mills will be launching new cereals, including Strawberry Banana Cheerios, Reese’s Puff Clusters, and CinnaGraham Toast Crunch.

Crystal Pepsi returns for its 30th anniversary with a special release for 300 lucky winners on Twitter who use #ShowUsYour90s.

Speaking of stuff from the ’90s, anyone who took Dunkaroos in their school lunch will be happy to know about the cake mix version being released!

Which of these things are you most excited to try? Did you ever drink Crystal Pepsi in the ’90s?