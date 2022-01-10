Elon Musk Paid $1M for Car from Couple Who Paid $100

Shutterstock

When a couple paid $100 for a storage unit during a 1989 blind auction, they got quite the surprise: a sports car used in the James Bond film, ‘The Spy Who Loved Me.’

The 1976 Lotus Espirit was one of eight used for the film, but the only one that could actually work underwater.

Luckily, the couple did not do any repairs on the car and put it up for auction with Sotheby’s!

Couple paid $100 for abandoned car they found in a storage unit—Elon Musk bought it from them for nearly $1 million. (via @CNBCMakeIt) https://t.co/rWKovgOgjj — CNBC (@CNBC) January 8, 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk was later revealed to be the highest bidder for the car at $997 thousand!

What James Bond car would you want the most?