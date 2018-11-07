Life

An Entire Thanksgiving Dinner Is Available In Ice Cream Form

If you don’t feel like sitting down and scarfing down an entire Thanksgiving meal, just grab a tub of Salt and Straws Thanksgiving Ice Cream instead. The Oregon based ice cream shop has always released holiday flavors but this year they have outdone themselves with an entire meal collection. You can buy a 5-pack which comes complete with Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet, Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing, Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Spiced Goat Cheese & Pumpkin Pie and of course you can’t forget about the main dish, Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey.

