An Entire Thanksgiving Dinner Is Available In Ice Cream Form

If you don’t feel like sitting down and scarfing down an entire Thanksgiving meal, just grab a tub of Salt and Straws Thanksgiving Ice Cream instead. The Oregon based ice cream shop has always released holiday flavors but this year they have outdone themselves with an entire meal collection. You can buy a 5-pack which comes complete with Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet, Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing, Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Spiced Goat Cheese & Pumpkin Pie and of course you can’t forget about the main dish, Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey.
New to our Thanksgiving table this year, Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing is now available at all of our scoop shops! Our stuffing course gets a Southern spin courtesy of cornbread and peaches. 🍑🍑🍑 We start by infusing our ice cream with fresh-picked sage for a classic stuffing aroma, and add handfuls of sweet and crunchy cornbread brown sugar shortbread cookies and spoonfuls of spiced peach jam brightened with a splash of peach vinegar. Stop in for a scoop today!
