An Entire Thanksgiving Dinner Is Available In Ice Cream Form

View this post on Instagram

New to our Thanksgiving table this year, Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing is now available at all of our scoop shops! Our stuffing course gets a Southern spin courtesy of cornbread and peaches. 🍑🍑🍑 We start by infusing our ice cream with fresh-picked sage for a classic stuffing aroma, and add handfuls of sweet and crunchy cornbread brown sugar shortbread cookies and spoonfuls of spiced peach jam brightened with a splash of peach vinegar. Stop in for a scoop today!