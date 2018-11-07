Life

Target Unveils EPIC Ugly Christmas Sweater Collection



Tis the season to bust out all of these ugly sweaters and Target has just dropped the most epic collection of ugly sweaters of the season. The design’s include a yoga posing Santa with “Namasleigh,” a wine sipping Santa with “Merlot-Ho-Ho,” a smug llama sweater and more. The sweaters range from $17 to $40.

Comments
