Target Unveils EPIC Ugly Christmas Sweater Collection

Tis the season to bust out all of these ugly sweaters and Target has just dropped the most epic collection of ugly sweaters of the season. The design’s include a yoga posing Santa with “Namasleigh,” a wine sipping Santa with “Merlot-Ho-Ho,” a smug llama sweater and more. The sweaters range from $17 to $40.

This sweater has a RING TOSS on the antlers lol thanks Target pic.twitter.com/X09rR8qggg — Amandaaaa🤘🏼 (@afurnia2015) November 7, 2018

Target Is Selling the Best Ugly Sweaters We've Seen, and We're Pretty Sure That's a Wasted Santa Right There https://t.co/trdOdNt7k0 pic.twitter.com/WE0tDuuQ1X — Kpatra (@KPATRAmag) November 5, 2018