Angry Dad Tackles Youth Soccer Game Ref After Controversial Call

The parent of a youth soccer player in Roseville, California is facing battery charges after attacking a referee during a game.

Video shows the soccer dad running across the field after a call against the man’s son and blindsiding the referee.

The dad then stands over the ref, shouting at him.

Referee Andrew Reali, who got decked by the dad, said it felt like he got “hit by a train.”

Roseville police called the incident “incredibly shocking.”

The under-16 match was part of the NorCal Premier Soccer organization.

Be honest – have you ever gotten heated face-to-face with a ref at a sporting event for your child? Have you witnessed parents get physical with a coach or ref?