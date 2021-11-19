Nintendo Announces ‘Smash Bros.’ Tournament

The time for players to hone their Smash Bros. skills is now.

Nintendo has announced an official Smash Bros. championship series that will kick off next year. While sanctioned by the company, the tournament will actually be run by the esports firm Panda Global as part of the North American Championship Circuit, according to Nintendo.

Nintendo & Panda Unite For "First-Ever" Officially Licensed Smash Bros. Championship Circuit In North America [via Nintendo Life] https://t.co/K73fL6LDYm #Nintendo — Nintendo News (@NintendoNews) November 19, 2021

Although specifics surrounding the championship have yet to be revealed, Panda Global officials say players will compete in online qualifying rounds before advancing to in-person matches “once large-scale events return.” The winners of the in-person rounds will go on to compete in the grand finals in late 2022, according to Panda Global.

