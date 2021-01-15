Another $1,400 Stimulus Payment Could be Coming Soon

Stimulus payments of $1,400 could soon be on the way for most Americans — if Joe Biden gets his way.

The President-elect on Thursday outlined his $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” on Thursday, which includes a third relief payment for most U.S. citizens. The plan also includes increasing unemployment benefits to $400 a week through the end of September; raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour; $170 billion in aid for schools and universities; and an extension of the federal ban on evictions.

President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to speed vaccine rollout, steady the economy and reopen schools. The plan includes $1,400 checks for individuals, on top of $600 provided in the last COVID-19 bill. https://t.co/eEFpoo0zTM — The Associated Press (@AP) January 14, 2021

“The crisis of human suffering is in plain sight, and there’s no time to waste,” Biden said while unveiling the plan, which will likely be voted on in February. “We have to act, and we have to act now.”

While getting free money is great, will we end up paying it back in the future?