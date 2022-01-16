Anthony Mackie Wants To Be In The ‘Thundercats’ Movie

There has been some talk for quite some time about a Thundercats movie being in development.
Now, Anthony Mackie has decided to put his hat in the ring as a possible star in the movie.
Anthony said, “I pre-existed the whole Pokemon, anime [craze]. I wasn’t into comic books, any of that stuff. So I was a big Thundercats fan. My
goal, when they make the Thundercats movie, is that I want to be the blue dude. What’s his name? Panthro! That’s what I want to be when I growup. If Kelsey Grammer can be Beast, I want to be Panthro. Both of us can be blue.”
Adam Winard has been trying to develop this movie and make it happen sooner than later.
Who was your favorite character on Thundercats?
