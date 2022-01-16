Anthony Mackie Wants To Be In The ‘Thundercats’ Movie

Shutterstock

There has been some talk for quite some time about a Thundercats movie being in development.

Now, Anthony Mackie has decided to put his hat in the ring as a possible star in the movie.

Anthony said, “I pre-existed the whole Pokemon, anime [craze]. I wasn’t into comic books, any of that stuff. So I was a big Thundercats fan. My

goal, when they make the Thundercats movie, is that I want to be the blue dude. What’s his name? Panthro! That’s what I want to be when I growup. If Kelsey Grammer can be Beast, I want to be Panthro. Both of us can be blue.”

Adam Winard has been trying to develop this movie and make it happen sooner than later.

