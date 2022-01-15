Teenage Truckers? Government Might Lower Minimum Age To Drive Big Rigs

Shutterstock

Get ready for teenage truckers – the federal government is considering lowering the minimum age requirement to drive a big rig.

Current law requires all truckers who cross state lines to be at least 21 years old.

But an apprenticeship pilot program included in the recent infrastructure bill would allow for drivers as young as 18 years old.

The program is an attempt by the federal government to ease some supply chain issues related to interstate driving. https://t.co/3sQDjECDCh #10TV — 10TV (@10TV) January 14, 2022

The program has the backing of the American Trucking Association and could help address a shortage of truck drivers in the U.S.

Is this a good idea? Or are 18-year-olds too young to be trusted with a big rig?