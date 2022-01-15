Jonah Hill Says He’ll Make ‘Superbad 2’ On One Condition

Shutterstock

Jonah Hill is definitely open to the idea of doing a Superbad 2 if they can film it from an old person’s perspective.

The original movie, which came out in 2007, made over $170 million, and the movie became a fan favorite.

Jonah said about doing a sequel to the classic movie, “I haven’t pitched this to anybody.”

He continued, “What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a Superbad 2. Like, old-folks-home Superbad. Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want Superbad 2 to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.”

However, Seth Rogen has different views on doing a sequel to the classic Superbad movie.

Rogen said, “I’m unbelievably proud of it. It really holds up — people still watch it, high school kids come up to me telling me that they watched it for the first time and how they loved it. It’s worked its way into being viewed as one of the better high school movies that’s out there. I’m so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spinoff that I’d never do it. I have so few actual good accomplishments that I’m horrified to f**k with the ones I have.”

Would you want to see a sequel to Superbad?