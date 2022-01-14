Microsoft Retires Xbox One Consoles

Shutterstock

Microsoft has ended production of the Xbox One.

Although the company just broke the news on Thursday, it turns out Microsoft hasn’t been manufacturing the console for quite some time; Xbox officials say the last new unit rolled off the assembly line in late 2020. “To focus on production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” says Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing.

Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One consoles https://t.co/yrO5hQoOJl pic.twitter.com/BrnT21uaGE — The Verge (@verge) January 13, 2022

The announcement comes one day after Sony revealed it’s ramping up production on PlayStation 4 units to compensate for the shortage of PlayStation 5s.

Should Microsoft have waited until the chip shortage was over?