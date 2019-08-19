Anti-Sex Toilets Will Detect ‘Violent Movement’ and Douse Randy Couples in Water

Imagine getting it on in a public bathroom and being doused with water, this is the plan for the new high-tech bathrooms being constructed in Wales. The toilets will be equipped with weight-sensitive floors so only one person can enter at a time and sensors that can detect violent movement. When the sensors are triggered, the occupant will be doused with water, the doors will open and a siren will go off. The bathrooms will also have a time limit, if you go over a specified amount of time a message will come on over the speaker to let you know that you’ve exceeded the time, along with the lights and heat being turned off.

