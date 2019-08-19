Watermelon On Pizza Shakes Social Media

And you thought people had strong opinions about pineapple on a pizza. Wait until you hear how social media melted down over this fruity topping. A Reddit user admitted he fell in love with watermelon on his pies after trying a slice on a dare, which he said gets him a few stares and occasionally labeled “crazy”. Then the comments started rolling in, with one declaring, “Honestly, you’re so depraved I think you should be put on a list somewhere,” while another added, “That’s in a new circle of Hell after the pineapple debacle. Wet pizza? That’s f***ed up.” Not everyone on the site was so incensed, with one writing, “Watermelon with basil and balsamic is dank so I kinda wanna try this tbh.”

No one likes pineapple on pizza. But have u guys ever tried watermelon on pizza? pic.twitter.com/pcaMqRM4eR — BuZz0o LFT (@BuZz0oo) August 15, 2019

I mean it might not make it as a showstopper in Bake Off this year, but some people are putting WATERMELON on PIZZA. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/UJoZpTBt7t — Adam Lawrance (@AdamOnTheRadio) August 14, 2019