The Horror! Disney Wants You to Stop Sharing Your Streaming Passwords

Disney and Charter Communications are teaming up to stop multiple people from sharing the same streaming account. This includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ In the joint agreement between the two they said they have agreed to work together on piracy mitigation. How they plan to stop you from using your ex or your besties log in is still unclear. Hulu currently has a block on how many people can stream on the platform at once. Neither HBO nor Netflix have a block on sharing of passwords even though it does state that sharing is a violation of terms of use.

Disney+ and big cable team up to crack down on password sharing, and now we're freaked out https://t.co/BLOuWoKntt pic.twitter.com/fG9OHjN2Eb — io9 (@io9) August 17, 2019