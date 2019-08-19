‘Starman’ Completes First Orbit Around the Sun

Remember the Tesla Roadster with ‘Starman’ that SpaceX launched into space on their Falcon Heavy rocket last year? The car and dummy just reached a milestone moment. According to a tracking report, it has completed its first orbit around the sun. The Roadster, piloted by ‘Starman’ is still moving through space at an extremely high speed and according to the ‘whereisroadster‘ website, continues to make its way closer to Mars. The launch was viewed by millions of people online and it inspired many to be interested in space again.

I am more interested in how I afford to get my hands on one on Earth.