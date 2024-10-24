Boner of the Day for October 24th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S NOT A GENIUS, HE MAKES PORNO MOVIES.
An adult film star named Dante Colle decided to test if his Cybertruck was bulletproof by shooting into the back of it with his handgun. In a video he posted on social media, Colle is seen using his handgun and shooting one round into the back side of the truck, which then creates a large hole. Colle is heard yelling, “F**k!” and getting visibly upset. However, it is realized that the bullet may have created a hole, but didn’t completely go through the metal and had only become lodged. Colle then took that as a sign he should fire another round into the side of the truck, which only created a dent. Colle gets excited and is heard yelling, “It worked!”
Boner Candidate #2: TUCKER CARLSON GETS CREEPIER AND CREEPIER.
Tucker Carlson spoke at a Trump rally this week in Georgia and gave a creepy scenario of Donald Trump spanking his young daughter who has been misbehaving. “And when Dad gets home, you know what he says? You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now. And, no, it’s not going to hurt me more than it hurts you. No it’s not. I’m not going to lie. It’s going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me. And you earned this. You’re getting a vigorous spanking because you’ve been a bad girl, and it has to be this way,” said Carlson. Many people have since taken to social media talking about just how uncomfortable Tucker Carlson makes them.
Boner Candidate #3: BRIAN KILLMEADE…DUMBEST MAN ON TV TODAY
Michael Kosta, The Daily Show host, recently made fun of and critiqued Brian Kilmeade, host of Fox & Friends, after Kilmeade defended accounts of Trump praising Hitler. Earlier this week, Ret. Gen. John Kelly, who was formerly Trump’s chief of staff, said the former president had once told him that Adolf Hitler “did some good things.” Along with that, Trump has been heard saying he wished he had generals in the military like Hitler had, as a nod to the loyalty in the Nazi regime. Kilmeade defended Trump’s praising remarks about Hitler saying, “It’s your job to do what the president wants. And I could absolutely see him go, ‘You know what, it would be great to have German generals that actually do what we ask them to do,’ knowing that — maybe not fully being cognizant of the third rail of German generals were Nazis, whatever.” Kosta responded to this clip of Kilmeade saying, “Okay, okay. Did you just ‘whatever’ the Holocaust? Whatever’ is for insignificant things, like when you put the plastic recycling in the paper recycling. It’s not ‘Oops, I did a genocide.’ I like that Kilmeade thinks praising Hitler is a ‘third rail,’ like it’s a taboo subject that’s not PC to discuss at the office anymore. ‘Ugh, you can’t even compliment a woman’s haircut or tell her about the good things Hitler did anymore. Thanks, woke police.”
