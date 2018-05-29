Any Donaldson Sports for May 29th, 2018

Basketball

Warriors reach 4th straight NBA Finals with win over Houston: After two drama-filled seven-game series, the two teams playing for an NBA championship are the two teams just about everyone (except me, I picked Houston) said would be vying for the title- Golden State and Cleveland. Golden State reach their fourth straight Finals with a 101-92 win. Houston missed 27 consecutive 3-pointers as Golden State overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to earn the win. Kevin Durant led with 34 points, Stephen Curry added 27.

LeBron’s 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals: The Cavs beat the Celtics 87-79 to reach the Finals, and it will be LeBron James’ 8th straight Finals appearance. King James scored 35 points, had 15 rebounds and nine assists.

Soccer

Real Salt Lake beats Seattle Sounders 1-0 for its first road win of the season

Monarchs lose to Portland, but they remain in first place in Group B (West)

Utah Royals FC opens four-game road stretch with 2-0 loss to Portland Thorns FC

VIS contribution: Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev to win the Champions League, the year long playoff among the best European football teams. World Cup begins on June 14 (anniversary of VIS’ birth) with ‘Godless’ Russia vs. Saudi Arabia.

Hockey

The Las Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 6-4 in game one of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Baseball

Bees are on a five-game win streak, and hold first place in the PCL South.

Auto racing

Will Power wins Indy 500, No. 17 for car owner Roger Penske: Will Power won his first Indy 500 race in a car owned by Roger Penske. Years ago, he said he’d never win that race as he hated oval tracks, but driving for Penske changed his mind. Power is the winningest IndyCar driver in Penske history (31). He is the first Australian victor in 102 editions of the race, and joined countryman Daniel Ricciardo as winners on the biggest day of the year in motorsports. Ricciardo won Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix earlier Sunday.

Amy’s Column:A weekend with men in uniform offers insight into the NFL’s decision to punish those who protest during the National Anthem.