Geek News on the Radio for May 29th, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story’ disappoints at the box office

Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” a prequel film about the origins of Han Solo, made an estimated $101 million domestically for its four-day weekend opening which includes the Monday holiday, according to Disney. That makes “Solo” the smallest opening for a “Star Wars” film since 2002. The number, while being the biggest Memorial Day Weekend debut in the last four years, is also solidly under industry expectations. Initial projections on Tuesday had the film bringing in $130 million to $150 million in North America. Those projections were adjusted down on Friday to $105 million to $115 million.

Star Wars’: Boba Fett Movie in the Works With James Mangold

The hunt is on.James Mangold is writing and will direct a Star Wars stand-alone movie centered on Boba Fett, the feared bounty hunter and fan-favorite character, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The reveal comes as Disney and Disney-owned Lucasfilm prepare for the release of the latest Star Wars stand-alone film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Solo, which opens Friday, is the second movie to be spun from the main Star Wars line — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was the first — but it is the first to focus on a particular character.

Jeff Bezos is very excited that Amazon is saving “The Expanse”

The Rocinante will glide on. Jeff Bezos is so happy about Amazon Prime picking up The Expanse, the widely praised sci-fi show based on the James S. A. Corey book series, he announced it from the stage at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles last night (May 26). The Amazon CEO, appearing with GeekWire’s aerospace and science editor Alan Boyle for an awards-dinner chat at the conference, put off a conversation starter on the future of the space industry to get to more vital matters.

Next Arrowverse Crossover to Include Batwoman, Add the City of Gotham

This year’s Arrowverse crossover will be battier than ever, as Green Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and the Legends of Tomorrow fight alongside… Batwoman. “We will be doing another crossover event this fall on The CW [and] we will be introducing a new character. We will be fighting alongside Batwoman,” Arrow star Stephen Amell shared on Thursday at the network’s Upfronts event. Speaking with TVLine earlier on the red carpet, Amell said that he knew all the details of the next crossover event (which will air in early December), adding that whereas in the past they have gone “big” — fighting aliens and Nazis from anotherEarth, for example — this time the premise would be “very specific.”

Disenchantment: Matt Groening’s Netflix series described as lovechild of The Simpsons and Game of Thrones

Whereas The Simpsons was for the whole family, creator Matt Groening’s new series is strictly aimed at adults. Titled Disenchantment, the show follows a hard-drinking princess named Bean, her elf companion Elfo and personal demon Luci, as they traverse the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, the trio encountering all sorts of mystical creatures. Speaking at MCM London Comic Con, John DiMaggio — the voice of Bender on Futurama — described the series as the offspring of The Simpsons and Game of Thrones, the famously bloody mediaeval drama.

