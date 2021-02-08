Life

Apple May Stop Production of the iPhone 12 Mini for This Reason

Phones appear to be getting bigger and bigger.

Some people have complained that phones are getting too big as they don’t fit in pockets anymore.

Apple heard everyone’s cries and made the iPhone 12 Mini.

But due to weak demand, it will be discontinued second quarter 2021.

This may also signal a new phone could be on the horizon.

What do you prefer, a smaller phone or do you like the current size of phones?

