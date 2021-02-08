Apple May Stop Production of the iPhone 12 Mini for This Reason

Phones appear to be getting bigger and bigger.
Some people have complained that phones are getting too big as they don’t fit in pockets anymore.
Apple heard everyone’s cries and made the iPhone 12 Mini.
Production of iPhone 12 Mini may be stopped, know what is the reasonhttps://t.co/DndcfpiJNo#apple #iPhone12Mini #News #Gadgets #Tech #technology pic.twitter.com/kQErFrUhIu
— Tech Foogle (@techfoogle) February 8, 2021
But due to weak demand, it will be discontinued second quarter 2021.
This may also signal a new phone could be on the horizon.
What do you prefer, a smaller phone or do you like the current size of phones?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.