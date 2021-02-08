Man Killed By Exploding Cannon At Gender Reveal Party

A Michigan man was killed at a baby shower when a cannon used for a gender-reveal exploded.

According to police, a “small cannon device” exploded, spraying metal shrapnel that hit the 26-year-old victim as well as several nearby vehicles.

A 26-year-old Hartland man died after a small canon device exploded during a baby shower. https://t.co/zjF5IotTXK — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) February 8, 2021

It’s not the first time a gender-reveal stunt has gone wrong. An Iowa woman was killed by an explosion in 2019, while another party last September sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Southern California.

