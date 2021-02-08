She’s Coming Home: Rescue Dog Gets New Family After Decade In Shelter

A dog who spent the past 11 years in an animal shelter in Godfrey, Illinois has a new place to call home.

A female pit bull mix named Wiggles was adopted by a Missouri family.

Wiggles, who is now 14 years old, was brought to the shelter in 2010.

After a decade in a shelter, a rescue dog named Wiggles finally has a home https://t.co/ntEEiDc0lN pic.twitter.com/nAfbO3iuNr — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) February 8, 2021

The animal shelter said at first, Wiggles wasn’t overly friendly, then she was diagnosed with a benign tumor the size of a golf ball which grew to the size of a cantaloupe.

The couple who adopted Wiggles has previous experience with two dogs who had cancer and says they are eager to give her a good life with their family.

