Life

She’s Coming Home: Rescue Dog Gets New Family After Decade In Shelter

Posted on

A dog who spent the past 11 years in an animal shelter in Godfrey, Illinois has a new place to call home.

A female pit bull mix named Wiggles was adopted by a Missouri family.

Wiggles, who is now 14 years old, was brought to the shelter in 2010.

The animal shelter said at first, Wiggles wasn’t overly friendly, then she was diagnosed with a benign tumor the size of a golf ball which grew to the size of a cantaloupe.

The couple who adopted Wiggles has previous experience with two dogs who had cancer and says they are eager to give her a good life with their family.

Do you have a rescue dog? How did you know he/she was “the one”?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top