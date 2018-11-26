ATM Mistakenly Gives Out $100’s Instead Of $20’s

Bank errors in your favor!

Christmas came early for a few visitors to a Houston ATM. A Bank of America ATM in Houston was spitting out $100 bills instead of $20’s. The issue started on Sunday night and lasted until Monday morning when someone posted about it on social media. Local sheriff officers also noticed a group of people gathered around the ATM and went to inspect the situation after people started fghting and arguing over the extra cash. It’s unclear how much money the bank mistakenly gave out.