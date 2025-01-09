Boner of the Day for January 9th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: I HAVE A GUB

A man in Colorado attempted to rob a bank a little before 5 pm on December 17th. Unfortunately things did not go his way as the note he gave the teller was completely illegible. The teller could not read what the man had written on the note. The man then grew more and more frustrated that the teller was struggling he ended up leaving the bank empty handed.

Boner Candidate #2: I WONDER WHAT GOD MATT PRAYS TO. AND I WONDER HOW OLD HIS WIFE GINGER IS.

Matt Gaetz a former U.S representative who then left to host a political show on cable network says he might not be done with politics just yet. Just weeks after allegations of sexual misconduct came out about Matt Gaetz, he told the Tampa Bay Times, he’s starting to think about running for governor in 2026. States with the election 22 months out, he needs time to pray about it and discuss it with his wife, Ginger.

Boner Candidate #3: HE SHOULD RESIGN IMMEDIATELY

Justice Alito received a call from President Elect Donald Trump just days after Mr. Trumps lawyers asked the Supreme Court to delay his sentencing on his conviction in New York for in a case of hush money payments. Alito is one of the nine people who are determining Trump’s fate in the upcoming conviction. Alito stating the call was just “a routine job reference” for a former law clerk whom Trump is considering for a government position and Alito has worked with previously. Although many are doubtful that Trump would be the one to make calls on references as its a task generally left to lower-level aides. But many other think there was a different reason for the call.

