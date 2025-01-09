Geek News on the Radio from January 9th, 2025

Season 2 of The Last of Us

Disneyland incorrectly posted the opening date of the Hunted Mansion- in which made some certain people upset. Disney posted it would be back November 14th 2025- Turns out they put the incorrect date and later fixed stating it will be open August 22nd, 2025.

Christopher Nolan film name finally released

Christopher Nolan’s next project has been announced and it will be an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey. With a star-filled cast that includes; Zendaya, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Lupita Nyong’o. And will be in theatres July 2026.

James Mangold’s Star Wars film: Dawn of the Jedi

Film is set to take place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars movie. There is no expected date to when this film will hit theatres as the Mandalorian and Grogur is set to come out May, 2026.

