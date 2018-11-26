Feed This To Your Cats And You Could Go To Jail

Just because you don’t eat meat, doesn’t mean your cat shouldn’t. In fact, it could make Fluffy seriously ill. Which could then land you in jail. Cats are carnivores, and starving them of the nutrition they require can be detrimental to their health. England’s Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is pushing to have cat owners who feed their feline friends a vegan diet receive a criminal record.

Citing the Animal Welfare Act, the charity notes that “the law requires an owner to ensure all the pet’s needs are met,” and that anyone in breach should be fined or face prison time.

What kinds of foods do you feed your pets? Is it ethical to force your pet to have the same diet as you do?