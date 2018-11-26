Bryan Cranston “Interested” in Playing Stan Lee

As the comic book world continues to mourn the loss of the legendary Stan Lee, one big-time actor is already talking about potentially playing the Marvel Comics icon on the big screen. Bryan Cranston recently spoke to UNILAD, Cranston talked about the Spiderman creator in glowing terms. “And so he really had a natural sense of communication and an honest authentic way of writing that material that really drew the audience in order to really invest in those characters.” As for playing Stan Lee? Cranston was pretty unambiguous. “Sure, I would be interested in looking into that if someone has an idea of how to develop a tribute movie to the amazing Mr Lee.”

Will somebody make a movie based on the life of the Marvel Comics co-creator? Does a movie based on Lee’s life have enough mass appeal?