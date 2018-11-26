Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of November 28th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Pale Waves at In the Venue

You could see them tonight, or wait for April when they will be touring with their label mates, The 1975, in Orem. Catch them both times if you can even if you saw them with Chvrches at Ogden Twilight this summer. Huh, they must really like playing here!

• Eve6 at The Complex

Put my tender heart in a magic bullet and make a smoothie out of it! Mmmm protein and heartbreak. Eve6 are touring on the 20th anniversary of their self-titled album and are bringing Somme and Pretty Nails along with them. Here’s to Wednesday night!

• Metallica at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Their North America Worldwired tour hits Salt Lake. What more can you say? It’s Metallica.

• Whitney Cummings at Wiseguys

With shows through Saturday at Wiseguy at The Gateway, you have plenty of chances to catch Ms. Cummings who has made standup specials for HBO and Comedy Central, co-creator and writer for 2 Broke Girls and helped revive Roseanne, among other projects.

• Utah Brew Fest at Impact Hub

With as many of these local libation fests we’ve managed to muster this year (and Ben McAdams winning his seat) we are probably the most progressive city in the world! This particular features beer (duh), lectures, seminars, music, vendors, beer pong, cigars, and more! Besides, it’s Saturday and Saturdays are for drinkers! (Also, it’s the first of the month! Did you remember to pay rent?)

• Prop 2 Support Rally at the Utah State Capitol

Well, it passed, but the will of the people will probably be subverted. Go make some noise and let the law makers know it’s not cool to mess with the people. Rather than do more to help the homeless or push initiatives to clean up the air, the Governor has decided to call a special session to chop up Prop 2.

