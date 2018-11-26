Boner Fight for November 26th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: LOOKS LIKE THAT NEW FLUFFY METH TO ME

Dasha Fincher had a bag of blue cotton candy in the car with her when two Monroe County, Georgia, sheriff’s deputies pulled the vehicle over on New Year’s Eve in 2016. The deputies—who said they pulled the car over because of its dark window tint, but allegedly later admitted the windows were legal—asked her about the bag but didn’t believe it was cotton candy. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes Fincher and the driver allegedly had suspended licenses at the time.) A roadside field test said there was meth in the bag and Fincher was arrested and charged with meth trafficking and possession with intent to distribute. She couldn’t pay her $1 million bond and stayed in jail for three months; in March 2017, Georgia Bureau of Investigation tests revealed there had been no meth in the bag. Four weeks later, charges were dropped, and now Fincher is suing over the whole ordeal, WMAZ reports.

Boner Candidate #2: THE POLICE SHOULD CHECK FOR CRACK COCAINE TOO.

A man who laughed at police after they found no drugs in his pocket was later found to have hidden a bag of cocaine in his penis after a strip-search, a court heard. Newcastle man James Mason told officers “f**k off you’re not searching me before saying “ha ha, told you I had f*** all on us, you mugs”, when they found nothing in his pockets. The 21-year-old was arrested for being drunk and disorderly after swearing at police one too many times after an incident at a student accommodation. But on the way to the police station officers witnessed Mason fiddling with his socks before putting his hands down his pants. When they reached the station police demanded he is strip searched. Mason then “removed his trousers, pulled back his foreskin and pulled a white bag of powder from his penis”.

