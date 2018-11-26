Geek News on the Radio for November 26th, 2018

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet,’ ‘Creed II’ lead record Thanksgiving box office

Adonis Creed and Wreck-It Ralph broke the box office this Thanksgiving weekend. “Ralph Breaks The Internet” and “Creed II” led the way for the highest grossing Thanksgiving box office weekend on record. Disney’s animated sequel starring John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman stole the show. It took the top spot with an estimated $84.5 million 5-day holiday weekend haul in the United States. That’s the second biggest Thanksgiving opening ever. The highest grossing 5-day opening for the holiday is “Frozen,” which made $93.5 million in 2013. Read More

New Lion King Trailer!

Did ‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ Steal Its Plot From A Fan?

Sometimes, the universe can lend itself to some pretty eerie and unbelievable “coincidences”. Like, identical pictographs from ancient civilizations that existed a millennia ago, thousands of miles apart, with zero way of knowing the other even existed, much less interacting. But, can that same kind of “coincidence” happen in the modern age of social media? Well, quite possibly, with the current “controversy” surrounding the PG-13 retelling of Deadpool 2, called Once Upon a Deadpool.

Read More

HARLEY QUINN CO-CREATOR PAUL DINI REALLY DIGS THE FULL BIRDS OF PREY MOVIE TITLE, CALLS IT ‘CLASSIC QUINNSANITY

Earlier this week, actor Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) revealed the full movie title for Cathy Yan’s upcoming live-action Birds of Prey movie, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). We lightly jokedabout the fact that it resembled the name of a 2005 Mariah Carey album, but Paul Dini, co-creator of Harley Quinn, really likes it.

Read More