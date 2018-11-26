Bill Frost on TV for November 26th, 2018

Bumping Mics With Jeff Ross & Dave Attell (Standup Special, Tuesday Nov 27, Netflix)

Best-bud comics Dave Attell and Jeff Ross host a three-night comedy binge with more special guests and geezer gags than you can shake a cane at.

Vikings (Season 5 Winter Premiere, Wednesday Nov 28, History)

Legendary Viking Duke Rollo arrives to cause further chaos in Kattegat, which is still reeling from a hostile takeover by … Ivar the Boneless? Just go with it.

Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit (Special, Thursday Nov 29, NBC)

An animated prequel to 2015’s Jurassic World, wherein Owen and Claire first meet to set up a super-secret exhibit in the park. It can’t possibly be worse than the Jurassic World movies.

F Is For Family (Season 3 Premiere, Friday Nov 30, Netflix)

The most profane family cartoon on TV returns for Season 3, with the voices of show creator Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Sam Rockwell and more. It’s the ‘70s, relax.

Nightflyers (Series Debut, Sunday Dec 2, Syfy)

Based on a novella by Game of Thrones’ George R.R. Martin: In the year 2093, a team of scientists (including Gretchen Mol) searches for life in space aboard The Nightflyer. Then it gets weird: “Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system … and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space—it’s already on their ship.” Game over, man!