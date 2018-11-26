Amy Donaldson Sports November 26th, 2018

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The rivalry game was epic! BYU led Utah 20-0 at halftime. But the Utes came back in the second half, scoring 28 unanswered points in the last quarter and a half.

NEXT UP: BYU will wait for a bowl game opportunity, while Utah heads to the Pac-12 Championship on Friday at 6 p.m.

Utah State lost to Boise State 33-24.

Read More

Weber State begins FCS playoffs Saturday at 2 p.m. at Stewart Stadium in Ogden. They take on Southeast Missouri State.

In the NFL, Philip Rivers broke the passing accuracy record held by Kurt Warner in 2009. Rivers completed 28-of-29 in the Chargers 45-10 win over Arizona.

Read More

The Broncos broke the Steelers six-game win streak when Shelby Harris intercepted Ben Roethlisberger’s 2-yard pass in the endzone to give Denver a 24-17 win over Pittsburgh Sunday night.

Rams and Saints own the best records with 10-1 records.

Other scores:

Colts 27, Dolphins 24

Seahawks 30, Panthers 27

Browns 35, Bengals 20

Ravens 34, Raiders 17

Bills 24, Jaguars 21

Vikings 24, Packers 17

The Utah Jazz had to play without Donovan Mitchell, but they found a way to be Sacramento 133-112. Ricky Rubio scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting and added seven rebounds and five assists

Read More

BYU and Utah women’s volleyball teams earn NCAA Tournament invitations. BYU is the fourth seed and will host the tournament until the Final Four. They open the tournament with Stony Brook, 7 p.m. Friday, while Utah opens with Denver at 4 p.m. Friday. The winners play Saturday at 7 p.m.

Read More

Utah women’s basketball plays tonight at 7 p.m. The Utes host Seattle U in the first of four home games. You can get $20 season tickets and receive a Utah Utes Banner.

The Utah men lost 90-79 to Hawaii on the last night of the Wooden Legacy Tournament.

Read More

Amy’s Column: BYU fan’s kind gesture toward a Ute fan inspires others to come together to ease the suffering of strangers. Read More