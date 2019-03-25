“Avengers: Endgame” Will Be A Long Movie

Rumors floated around last weekend about the full run time of Avengers: Endgame. Sources say the final cut will be 182 minutes – that’s three hours and two minutes to you and me. The film’s producers, The Russo Brothers, haven’t confirmed the rumors but they did hint that the first cut of the movie was around three hours.

Avengers: Endgame will be in theaters on April 26th.

