Here Are Some Things People Can Become Addicted To

When we hear the word addiction, many of us think about vices such as cigarettes, alcohol, or drugs. But it turns out, people can get addicted to many things, some we’d never even realize. According to Listverse, one of the more bizarre things people have gotten hooked on is tanning. The site even quotes studies that say going under the lamp “engages the same part of the brain as drugs like heroin”.

While a lonely person may gather several pets, animal hoarding is classified as an addiction because part of the problem is “a compulsive need to engage in it.”

Tattoos can be addicting too, with one survey revealing around 32 percent of Americans feel the need to go back for another shortly after just getting ink.