Life

Hawaii Man Must Avoid Pepsi While On Probation

Posted on

Talk about cruel and unusual punishment. A Hawaii man has been ordered to avoid his favorite soft drink while serving out his probation. Christopher Montilliano Jr was sentenced on Friday for stealing a car from a Maui gas station back in June. When confronted by cops, the 21-year-old told them he just took the car out to buy soda. In addition to receiving 100 hours of community service and a $100 fine from Second Circuit Judge Rhonda Loo, Montilliano is banned from drinking Pepsi for four years.

