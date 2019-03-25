Hawaii Man Must Avoid Pepsi While On Probation

Talk about cruel and unusual punishment. A Hawaii man has been ordered to avoid his favorite soft drink while serving out his probation. Christopher Montilliano Jr was sentenced on Friday for stealing a car from a Maui gas station back in June. When confronted by cops, the 21-year-old told them he just took the car out to buy soda. In addition to receiving 100 hours of community service and a $100 fine from Second Circuit Judge Rhonda Loo, Montilliano is banned from drinking Pepsi for four years.

Judge orders Hawaii man to avoid Pepsi while on probation – Hawaii News Now https://t.co/6BEbEF7NSC pic.twitter.com/YrxsAUm8TX — Hawaii Informer (@hawaiinformer) March 25, 2019