Boner of the Day for August 15th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: JACK BOOTED THUGS IN KANSAS

A police chief in Kansas style of a raid has been compared to the Gestapo style. Police chief, Gideon Cody, had been accused on six different accounts of sexual misconduct. A local newspaper, in a town called Marion, had the information and the stories of the sexual misconduct against Gideon Cody. Cody found out about it, and raided the newspaper and editor’s home. He took phones, computers, and a smart speaker. The editor of the newspaper, Eric Meyer, claims that the sources were confidential and off the record. Meyer also claims someone had reached out to him from the Kansas City Police department, where Cody once worked, about more sexual misconduct allegations.

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS DECIDED AT THE BALLOT BOX AND JOE BIDEN, NOT DONALD, IS THE PRESIDENT

Senator Lindsay Graham was once against Donald Trump before he ran for president in 2016. She now, however, is one of his biggest representatives. She claims that the people should be able to choose whether he’s president or not. “This should be decided at the ballot box, not a bunch of liberal jurisdictions trying to put the man in jail,” states Graham. People on the social media platform X have come back saying choosing Donald Trump through voting was the whole point of voting. The people decide.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #3: THE VULTURES ARE CIRCLING

In the past week, there have been multiple wildfires on Maui, Hawaii. At least 96 people dead so far, people being evacuated, and losing their homes. This, however, seems to be a great opportunity to some real estate investors. They have been personally calling people that have fallen victim to the wildfires and offering to buy their land. “I am so frustrated with investors and realtors calling the families who lost their home, offering to buy their land. How dare you do that to our community right now. If you are a victim and they are calling you, please get their name, get their business name, so we can put them on blast,” said a spokesperson posted in a video from Kāko’o Haleakalā, an organization for protecting the islands of Hawaii.

via News Week