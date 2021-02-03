Baby, It’s Cold Outside! Every U.S. State Will Have Below Freezing Temps Over The Next Week

Buckle up — or better yet — bundle up.

Forecasters say every single state in the U.S., including Hawaii, will reach below freezing temperatures at some point in the next week.

The frigid cold is compliments of the polar vortex, a large area of low pressure located near the poles.

The cold air will start taking a dive through the Midwest on Saturday.

The coldest air of the season will be diving south. Every single state in the US will reach below freezing temperatures on Monday morning. This includes 86% of the country and 235 million people, and one blast of arctic air is responsible for much of that https://t.co/FGHhgngbGs — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2021

For example, Central Wisconsin could see temps plummet to -25 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.

Chicago will stay in the single digits on Sunday and Monday (with wind chills of -20F to -30F).

Do you have a job that forces you to be outside, even when it gets dangerously cold?