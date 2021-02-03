Life

Baby, It’s Cold Outside! Every U.S. State Will Have Below Freezing Temps Over The Next Week

Buckle up — or better yet — bundle up.

Forecasters say every single state in the U.S., including Hawaii, will reach below freezing temperatures at some point in the next week.

The frigid cold is compliments of the polar vortex, a large area of low pressure located near the poles.

The cold air will start taking a dive through the Midwest on Saturday.

For example, Central Wisconsin could see temps plummet to -25 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.

Chicago will stay in the single digits on Sunday and Monday (with wind chills of -20F to -30F).

Do you have a job that forces you to be outside, even when it gets dangerously cold?

