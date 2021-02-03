Survey: Almost Half Of Sports Fans In The U.S. Want Super Bowl Monday To Be A Holiday

Do you wish the day after the Super Bowl could be a holiday? You aren’t alone.

Nearly half of sports fans in the U.S. say they would give up one of their other work holidays to have the Monday after the Super Bowl off.

That’s according to a survey by DraftKings.

43% of respondents said they’d rather work President’s Day or Martin Luther King’s birthday.

Almost half of US sports fans want Super Bowl Monday holiday https://t.co/Mb1TxrXIlz — CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) February 3, 2021

About one in ten even said they’d prefer to work Thanksgiving or Christmas.

The survey also found about three in ten agreed with the statement, “I have called in sick on short notice after the Super Bowl in the past.”

Have you? What do you think about a post-Super Bowl holiday?