Brady Bunch: Skyrocketing Sales Of Tom Brady Merchandise

There have been record-setting sales of Tom Brady merch leading up to his 10th Super Bowl appearance on Sunday.

Fanatics (the NFL’s official e-commerce partner) says Brady has become their best-selling NFL player ever for the two-week period between the conference championship and Super Bowl.

Sales of Brady jerseys, t-shirts, and other items are also more than double what they were following his last conference championship appearance in 2018.

Brady’s Bucs jersey was Fanatics’ No. 1-selling jersey across all sports from August 1 to November 1 as well.

What’s your favorite jersey to wear over and over?

Comments
