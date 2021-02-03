Brady Bunch: Skyrocketing Sales Of Tom Brady Merchandise

There have been record-setting sales of Tom Brady merch leading up to his 10th Super Bowl appearance on Sunday.
Fanatics (the NFL’s official e-commerce partner) says Brady has become their best-selling NFL player ever for the two-week period between the conference championship and Super Bowl.
Once again, Tom Brady is doing Tom Brady things. Fanatics says Brady's merchandise has hit record sales in the lead-up to the #SuperBowl https://t.co/ZkwTXqChtN
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 2, 2021
Sales of Brady jerseys, t-shirts, and other items are also more than double what they were following his last conference championship appearance in 2018.
Brady’s Bucs jersey was Fanatics’ No. 1-selling jersey across all sports from August 1 to November 1 as well.
What’s your favorite jersey to wear over and over?
