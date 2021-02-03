Robot Dog Learns Some New Tricks

Turns out you can always teach a robot dog new tricks.
Robotics company Boston Dynamics showed off the latest updates to Spot, its four-legged robot ‘dog’.
The upgraded Spot can open doors, grab objects, and – most impressively – charge itself by returning to the dock when its power gets low.
Boston Dynamics has announced three new products for Spot — Spot Arm, Spot Enterprise and Scout — that aim to increase the robot dog's functionality in hazardous, remote work sites https://t.co/5OU1m0hMJv
— CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2021
Spot is designed to conduct hazardous tasks at sites like nuclear plants or offshore oil fields, controlled by a human via remote control.
Wanna buy one? Spot is currently selling for just $74,500.
Will robot pets be common one day? What would you train yours to do?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.