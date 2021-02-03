Robot Dog Learns Some New Tricks

Turns out you can always teach a robot dog new tricks.

Robotics company Boston Dynamics showed off the latest updates to Spot, its four-legged robot ‘dog’.

The upgraded Spot can open doors, grab objects, and – most impressively – charge itself by returning to the dock when its power gets low.

Boston Dynamics has announced three new products for Spot — Spot Arm, Spot Enterprise and Scout — that aim to increase the robot dog's functionality in hazardous, remote work sites https://t.co/5OU1m0hMJv — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2021

Spot is designed to conduct hazardous tasks at sites like nuclear plants or offshore oil fields, controlled by a human via remote control.

Wanna buy one? Spot is currently selling for just $74,500.

Will robot pets be common one day? What would you train yours to do?