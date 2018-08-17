Batman Prequel ‘Pennyworth’ Reportedly Filming This Year

A dark look into superheroes’ butlers

With Gotham set to come to a close on FOX, it’s time to gear up for the next installment of Batman-related TV. Epix has a 10-episode order for the prequel Pennyworth, focusing on the life of Batman’s butler, Alfred. The first season of the show is being filmed in London later this year. Production on the first season will reportedly continue for seven months and gets underway in late November.