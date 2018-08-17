Woman Makes Gross Discovery 28 Years After Losing Contact Lens

Sometimes what you seek is right in front of your eyes
A lot of us have lost a contact lens. But you never expect to find it 28 years later. A team of doctors in Britain performed surgery on a woman with a swollen eyelid and found the cause… a contact lens that had been in her eye for 28 years. According to BMJ Case Reports, the 42-year-old woman suffered swelling just below her left eyebrow and the cause was thought to be a cyst that steadily grew over a six month period. It was only when the doctors performed surgery that they realized the cyst contained a rigid gas permeable contact lens, which the woman said she had not worn in decades.
