Surgeons Attach Pig Kidney To Human Patient

Surgeons in New York have completed the first-ever successful transplant of a pig’s kidney into a human patient.

The organ was taken from a pig that was genetically engineered to grow organs that would not be rejected by humans. It began working normally after being attached to a brain-dead patient on a ventilator.

U.S. surgeons successfully test pig kidney transplant in human patient https://t.co/fCroQECHiJ pic.twitter.com/FhHwNlbj3n — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

It’s a major breakthrough for medical science – especially with over 90,000 Americans currently on the waiting list for a new kidney.

Do you think this will become a common practice one day? Are there any ethical concerns in raising animals to harvest their organs for humans?