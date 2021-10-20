Surgeons Attach Pig Kidney To Human Patient

Surgeons in New York have completed the first-ever successful transplant of a pig’s kidney into a human patient.
The organ was taken from a pig that was genetically engineered to grow organs that would not be rejected by humans. It began working normally after being attached to a brain-dead patient on a ventilator.
It’s a major breakthrough for medical science – especially with over 90,000 Americans currently on the waiting list for a new kidney.
Do you think this will become a common practice one day? Are there any ethical concerns in raising animals to harvest their organs for humans?
