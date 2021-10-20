Report: Facebook Preparing to Announce Name Change

Come November, Facebook could have a different name.

Multiple sources are reporting CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to announce a name change during the Facebook Connect event on October 28th to better convey the site’s “focus on building the metaverse.”

Exclusive: Facebook is planning to rebrand the company with a new name https://t.co/0NuPhWQsc5 pic.twitter.com/htkzkRBCGI — The Verge (@verge) October 20, 2021

If the stories are true, it won’t be the first time the social media site has changed its name. It was originally launched as “The Facebook.”

What type of people use Facebook these days? Will a new name change that?